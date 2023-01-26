Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Russia yesterday urged the need for practical engagement with interim Afghan government. Russia’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Ambassador Zamir Kabulov called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar to discuss the Afghanistan issue. The two sides stressed importance of working together to promote regional peace and stability.

They also emphasized need for practical engagement with the interim Afghan government. They expressed the commitment to promote regional solutions through Moscow Format and Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan. Earlier, Pakistani Special Representative on Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq confirmed that the Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulove visited Islamabad.

According to Sadiq, the recent events in the area and increased cooperation between Moscow and Islamabad for a better future were discussed during the meeting. Zamir Kabulov had previously visited Afghanistan to meet with senior Islamic Emirate officials before coming to Pakistan.

According to Hafiz Zia Ahmad, the deputy spokesperson for the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov, met with Amir Khan Muttaqi, who earlier in the week noted in a series of Tweets that Russia does not criticize the Islamic Emirate as Western governments do.

The Deputy Spokesperson said that Kabulov had mentioned his nation does not oppose the current government or meddle in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, but rather wants to see stability and economic growth there. With the United States and its allies gone, Russia now had the chance to actively work with Afghanistan’s interim administration to bring about peace and stability, combat terrorism, and prevent terrorist organizations from infiltrating Central Asian states.