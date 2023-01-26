Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani intelligence agencies have detected and exposed another planned false flag operation being planned by Indian intelligence agencies on the eve of republic day of India to be executed on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in Poonch district of the occupied valley.

According to the details, shared with The Nation, Indian intelligence agencies have made the plot of this operation for Indian Republic Day (26 January, 2023) and subsequently to be blamed Pakistan for alleged cross-border infiltration of the executors.

Under the plan, Indian intelligence agencies tasked the Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police to execute this nefarious false operation in Poonch district of IIOJK. According to the details of the entire script, which was obtained successfully by Pakistani intelligence agencies, this false flag operation is planned to make hue and cry before the world that there is alleged terrorism in the valley being committed through alleged infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC). According to the script of this plot, three Indian nationals namely Mr. Bashir who is an agent of India 93 infantry brigade/ J & K Police, Mr. Alam who works for Mr. Bashir and Mr Asalam have planned a staged activity.

According to the plan, Bashir will induct locals later to pretend to be alleged infiltrators from Jashkwal area of Azad Jammu and Kashmir with the task of planting a bomb or major IED in Poonch on the Indian Republic Day (January 26). According to the plot, the Indian Army will foil this activity near some mosque through an operation and it will be portrayed as a major operation against terrorists.