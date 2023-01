Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has challenged jurisdiction of anti-terrorism court (ATC) in parliament and PTV attack case.

During the hearing, Imran Khan’s counsel urged the judge to transfer the case to relevant court as the PTI conducted a peaceful protest and terrorism charges were filed against the party leadership.

After hearing arguments of PTI Chief’s lawyer, the court issued notices to prosecution and adjourned the hearing till February 9.