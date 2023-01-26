Share:

“What good is the warmth of summer, without

the cold of winter to give it sweetness.”

–John Steinbeck

It was back in 1887 that the world first celebrated Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania. The story goes that on February 2, if a groundhog comes out of its hole and sees its shadows, it gets frightened and returns back to its home predicting that another six weeks of winter remain. No shadow would have meant that spring was going to come early and it was safe for the animal to stop hibernating. The occasion is rooted in ancient Christian tradition when the clergy would bless and distribute candles that were needed for the winter. They were supposed to be representative of how long and cold the winter could be. The concept was expanded by the Germans as well who observed the hedgehog to predict the weather and once settlers came to America, the tradition was continued but instead of a hedgehog, they observed the groundhog.