ISLAMABAD - Managing Director Pakistan Baitul-Mal (PBM), Amir Fida Paracha has inaugurated the first-ever shelter home for the transgender community in a ceremony held on Wednesday.

Director General Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad and other officers were also present in the ceremony held at PBM’s Shelter home in Tarlai.

Addressing the ceremony, Managing Director PBM said we are determined to explore every possible solution to mitigate the problems of the vulnerable community of the country.

“In order to fulfill the need of spreading hope and happiness among the deprived transgender community in a protected and hygienic environment, PBM and Ministry of Human Rights have launched the joint initiative,” Mr Paracha stated.

Elucidating the PBM’s initiatives for medical treatment and rehabilitation of indigent persons including the transgender community, the Managing Director PBM said the new initiative will serve the susceptible transgender persons with a temporary night stay, breakfast and dinner in a respectable and neat and clean atmosphere. The pilot project with the capacity of 10 transgender persons is being started in Tarlai Shelter Home which will further be expanded after the impact evaluation report of the project.