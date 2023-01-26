Share:

Bigwigs of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to formulate strategy ahead of political turmoil in the country.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Molana Fazl ur Rehman and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari met the PM at his office and discussed matters pertaining to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

PDM is a coalition of 11 political parties including the PML-N, the PPP, and the JUI-F that formed government in the centre after former PM Imran Khan was ousted through a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.