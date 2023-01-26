Share:

The Sindh government has decided to launch a pink bus service for women from Feb 1 in Karachi.

The decision has been taken at a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Memon, keeping in mind the travel problems of working women.

Women-only pink bus service is going to be launched on two routes in Karachi in the first phase, initially one route via Model Colony, Shahrah-i-Faisal, Metropol, I.I Chundrigarh Road to Merewether Tower while the second route will be from Merewether Tower via Saddar to District Central which will be operational later.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said pink bus service would operate every 20 minutes during morning and evening office hours and hourly afterward and the fare would be Rs50.

The provincial minister said after the orange, red, and white buses in Karachi, they were starting a pink bus service for women. "Buses are to be operated on routes 4, 5, 6 and 7 of Karachi as soon as possible, with the aim of providing modern public transport to more citizens."

At the meeting, the operations of People's Bus Service in Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad were also reviewed. Sharjeel Memon also directed to start of the People's Bus Service in Sukkur on Jan 29.

Pink bus service will be Karachi s first public transport service exclusively for women. Eight buses have been procured for pink bus service in the initial phase, if the first route goes successful, buses will be prepared for the second route.