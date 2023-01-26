Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday vowed to strengthen economic and trade ties with the United States of America (USA) in a meeting with the US ambassador Donald Bloom.

The meeting underscored exchange of thoughts on Geneva conference and the state of country’s economy after climate-induced floods. The PM stressed that Pakistan respected its historical relationship with the US and vowed to strengthen it in the future.

Mr. Bloom said that the US would back Pakistan’s efforts to reform economy devastated by the floods.