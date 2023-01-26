Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former President and co-Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here yesterday and discussed with him the prevailing political situation and a roadmap for possible general elections in 2023. According to sources, both of them agreed to extend full support to caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for making the province politically stable.The Prime Minister was assisted in the meeting by Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and Federal Minister Ayaz Sadiq. PPP leader Senator Saleem Mandiwala accompanied Asif Ali Zardari.

Both leaders, according to the sources, agreed to counter PTI chief Imran Khan on political grounds.The political future of Punjab including whether to hold early by-elections or delay it till general elections also came under discussion. The prevailing economic situation of the country also came under discussion.