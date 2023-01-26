Share:

The Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) General Council has removed Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain as party president, appointing his brother Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain in his place.

The meeting of the general council was held at the Muslim League House, Lahore, and it was attended by party leaders and lawmakers from Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh, Balochistan and Azad Kashmir. The council decided to appoint Kamil Ali Agha as central secretary general while Tariq Bashir Cheema has also been removed from the post.

The move shows widening differences between Shujaat Hussain and Parvez Elahi ever since the party decided to side with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and form government in Punjab.

Chaudhry Shaujaat Hussain is yet to comment on the development which comes a week after he (Shujaat) removed Moonis Elahi as parliamentary leader in the National Assembly and appointed Mr Cheema in his place.

Earlier, the former PML-Q president suspended the party membership of Parvez Elahi for hinting at the possible merger of his party with the PTI.