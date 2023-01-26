Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) staged a play featuring challenges and life of Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in a street theatre performance here Wednesday at Bari Imam area.

The play titled “Hum Kar Saktay Hain” revolves around the life of a young girl with disability issues and the hardships she faced at different levels in life while her life is also an inspiration for many other such persons when she meets other persons with disabilities and how they achieved their goals. It also highlighted social attitudes for persons with disabilities and the challenges they face for their social inclusion. The play was a part of series of street theatre performances by PNCA to highlight issues related to persons with disabilities, environment and social issues.

The participants of the play were trained in a three week theatre workshop organised by Pak women, CBM and Human and Social Development in collaboration with PNCA for improving access to income-generating activities for young adults with and without disabilities in selected low income areas of rawalpindi and Islamabad.

The street theatre aims at creating awareness on the rights of PWDs by presenting different stories. Various sessions of the workshop guided the young and budding actors and performing art lovers about the theoretical and practical steps of acting. PNCA along with senior artists and theatre experts provided institutional support to the theatre lovers of Pakistan and promotion of street theatre as well, said waqar Azeem, Program Organizer and mentor while talking to APP.

The acting course aimed to utilise the energy of youth with a platform for supporting their inner abilities. It is an attempt to explore the talent of amateur and budding artistes for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of participants, he said.

The training focused on involvement of youth in extra-curricular activities as well as show their talent in the field of performing arts and promote healthy entertainment through expressions of art.

The trend of quality and thoughtful theatre plays an important role in highlighting and resolving the issues like education, training and social problems. The history of theatre is connected with the history of human society and it also lead towards revolutions in shaping the society. Stage drama is a strong medium of education and occupies a unique place among performing arts with reflection and identification of social evils in an entertaining way.