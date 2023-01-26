Share:

ISLAMABAD - In a late night development, the Islamabad district and sessions court granted the police twoday physical remand of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry several hours after he was arrested from Lahore residence. Duty Magistrate Naveed Khan announced the reserved verdict, adjourning the hearing till January 27 (Friday). The investigating officer had sought eight-day physical remand of the former minister but the request was rejected.

Heavy contingents of Islamabad Police were on guard as the PTI leader was produced before the court by covering his face with a white shawl. A scuffle was also took place between police and charged supporters of PTI who were also chanting slogans against the government and police for arresting Fawad Chaudhry.

Saad Hassan Advocate appeared before the court on behalf of ECP while Qaisar Imam, Faisal Chaudhry and Ali Bukhari advocates contested the case for Fawad Chaudhry.