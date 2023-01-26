Share:

President Arif Alvi held two back-to-back meetings with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to discuss the rapidly changing political situation of the country.

During the meeting, concerns were expressed over the delay in the announcement of the election date by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governors.

On Wednesday, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was taken into custody in the wee hours after he was booked under sections 153A, 506 and 124 A of the Pakistan Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Umer Hameed.

The sudden arrest of Mr. Chaudhry has angered the PTI leaders who warned of launching countrywide protests and moving court against it.