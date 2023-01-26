Share:

LONDON-Prince Harry has been accused of using his feud with the British royal family to fuel business opportunities by political analyst Nile Gardiner. The comment came amid the thunderous success of Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare, for which he went on a media prom tour that featured lots of mudslinging at the royal family. After it was confirmed that Prince Harry and wife Meghan had actually signed a four-book deal with publishers Penguin Random House after the success of Spare, Gardiner, the former aide to Margaret Thatcher, tweeted: “Trashing the Royal Family is big business for Harry and Meghan.” It is pertinent to mention that as per reports, Prince Harry and Meghan have been offered an advance sum of $20 million for the four-book deal. Speaking about the same earlier to Mirror UK, Managing Editor of the magazine The Bookseller, Tom Tivnan, shared: “I believe Harry does have a four-book deal, but it is shrouded in secrecy. That’s what’s rumoured.” “I don’t know if he’ll do something like this again - a memoir so personal - but probably something very worthy and princely, let’s say. The sales will give the publisher something to think about, and maybe they’ll follow up harder for a second book,” Tivnan also said. This comes after Prince Harry, in one of his many promo interviews for his incendiary book, claimed that he had enough content for two books but had to cut much of it out from Spare. Wheareas, Harry & Meghan’s docuseries director has just hit back against the couple for having made ‘shocking accusations’ about them. The director, Liz Garbus’ admissions have been made during the course of her interview with Vanity Fair. She started the chat off by highlighting what she intended to get out of the project with Harry and Meghan. Garbus claimed, “For me, what was really important was to connect the dots to these larger historical issues.” “They were, to their credit, very open and willing to journey down some of the paths that they might not have originally considered. [The love story] is the spine, but, for me, it was always necessary to…connect the dots to the personal story and the larger historical context.” This is mainly due to the overwhelming hatred for Meghan Markle. Ms Garbus even pointed out how, “People are very happy to read everything about Harry and Meghan when it’s somebody else writing about them.” “But when Harry and Meghan want to tell their story in their own words, it suddenly becomes an issue. People are not forced to watch a documentary.” “It’s not going to be required in school. It is your choice what you binge and what you don’t binge. There have been more documentaries and books written about Harry and Meghan than Harry and Meghan have produced themselves. So I think it’s an interesting kind of pearl-clutching that doesn’t quite add up with the public’s appetite for reading stuff about them from other people.” “For instance, Buckingham Palace said that we didn’t reach out for comment on the docuseries when we did. They did that to discredit us…and by discrediting us, they can discredit the content of the show.… We lived through some of those moments that were a little bit like Alice Through the Looking Glass.”