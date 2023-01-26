Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speakers of an event held in connection with the International Day of Education stressed the need of prioritising education, especially in times of disasters so that learners are not deprived of their right to education and highlighted the role of political parties in ensuring quality education.

They said this during a dialogue conducted by Awaz CDS and the Child rights Movement. Chief Executive Awaz-CDS Zia ur rehman said the event was an effort to create awareness of the intricacies of issues in the education sector.

He said that the root cause of the ailing education system was the lack of implementation of government policies already put in place, and once Pakistan succeeds in implementing that legislation and policies, progress and development are not far.

The first-panel discussion aimed to address the challenges of the provision of education in times of disaster in Pakistan.

National Coordinator of Pakistan Coalition for Education Ms. Zehra Kaneez pointed out that even those who had educational resources such as schools lost them instantly due to a lack of disaster-resistant measures and infrastructure hence there is a strong need to invest in disaster-resilient systems and infrastructure.

Ms. Baela raza Jamil, Chief Executive Officer of Idara-e-Taleemo-Aagahi highlighted the need for improved school infrastructure. She demanded more budgets and resources for education.

Mr. Syed Ishtiaq Ul Hassan Gilani, Chief Executive of the United Global Organization of Development emphasized the added concern of child abuse and child trafficking that can significantly be resolved if Pakistan rigorously implements a free and compulsory education policy.

Ms. Ayesha Khan, Country Director of Hashoo Foundation segued into the next panel discussion by concluding the first one and by reminding everyone of the importance of public-private sector collaboration and reasserting the effective role of civil society to collectively address this nationwide educational disparity.

In the panel discussion on “Role of Political Parties in Education,” Zubair Safdar representing Jamaat-e-Islami reiterated the issue of education governance and government schools. He said that government schools have great infrastructural resources but the quality of education needs to be improved to gain parents’ trust.

Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak, Ex-MNA and member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, reminded that education is the right of every child and one of the top priorities for her party. Malaika raza, a member of the Pakistan People’s Party informed that education is free in Sindh and Rs 800 million had been invested so far in the education of girls in particular.

Raja Ateeq Sarwar, Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim league (N) concluded the second-panel discussion by emphasizing the dire need for the provision of school infrastructure and resources, especially at higher secondary level for girls in rural villages.

Concluding the session Mr. Zafarullah Khan, Executive Director Vision 2047, said that political party representatives have influence over their supporters and policymakers in jointly bringing the necessary reform needed in our education sector.

Political parties must realize their ability to affect systematic change and act accordingly. The event was closed with a productive and thought-provoking question-and-answer session. Ms. Aqsa Batool from workers welfare School rawalpindi presented the Charter of Demand on Education.