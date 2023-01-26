Share:

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Malik Ahmad Khan said on Thursday Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja was appointed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and at that time they used to heap praises on him.

Addressing a press conference, the PML-N leader said the PTI accused the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) of biased decisions but the party was willing to accept verdicts that were in its favour and rejected others.

The PM’s aide said Imran Khan had threatened the electoral watchdog and the judiciary. "Is this democracy the PTI believes in," he asked.

Talking about arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, the PML-N leader said there was nothing illegal in the case against the former information minister as he should not have hurled such threats to members of the ECP. "I was not expecting such threats from Fawad as this is not democracy but hooliganism."

He also said an FIR should also be registered against PTI leader Farrukh Habib who allegedly blocked way of police vehicles.