Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has announced the results of MA Islamic Studies Part-I Annual Examination 2022, and MSc Physics Part-II Annual Examination 2022. The university spokesman told the media here Wednesday that the results were also available at www.pu.edu.pk. He added that Punjab University also awarded a PhD degree to Mudassara Saqib, daughter of Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in the subject of Medicines (Pharmacology) after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Topical Formulation and Evaluation of Antifungal and Anti-leishmanial Amphotericin B Emulsion on Polymeric Membranes’.