LAHORE - The caretaker government in just days after assuming charge has ordered massive changes in the administrative structure as many officers holding high administrative position across the province havebeen reshuffled through a notification here on Wednesday.

As many as 15 high rank secretaries of grade 20 and 19have been transferred. While 6 deputy commissioner belonging to grade 18 have been ordered to swap placements.

According to the official notification, Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Communication & Works DepartmentMuhamadAsif BilalLodhi(BS-20),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD , for further orders.

Special Secretary, Communication & Works Department, Government of the PunjabHumera Ikram(BS-19), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, C&W Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab Nadeem Sarwar (BS-20),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Public Prosecution DepartmentMuhammad Zaman Watoo(BS-20 – on officiating basis),has beenentrusted the additional charge of the post of Director General, Anti-Corruption Establishment, Punjab, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Social Welfare & Bait-ulMaal Department, Mehr Muhamad Hayat Lake (BS-20) has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Literacy & Non-Formal Basic Education Department Wajiullah Kundi(BS-20), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department Ahmed Mustajab Karamat (BS-20) has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders. Secretary, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, Nasir Mehmood Bashir (BS-19)has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Housing Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, LahoreAsad Naeem (BS20),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders. Director General, Directorate of Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal, Punjab, Lahore Muhammad Ahmad(BS-19), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, Lahore, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Mines & Minerals Department Syed Najaf Iqbal (BS-19),has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders.Secretary Zakat &Ushr, Barbar Aman Babar (BS-20)has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Mines & Minerals Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Additional Secretary (Admn.), Information & Culture Department, Government of the PunjabRao Pervaiz Akhtar (BS-18), has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD, for further orders. He is also relieved of the additional charges of the posts of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab and Managing Director, Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation (PJHF).

Secretary to Government of the Punjab, Information & Culture DepartmentSilwat Saeed(BS-20), has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Director General, Public Relations, Punjab, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Director (Admn. & Finance), Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), GujranwalaKanwal Batool(BS-18)has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders.

She is also relieved of the additional charge of the post of Director General, Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA), Gujranwala. Cane Commissioner, Punjab, LahoreHussain Bahudur Ali Shah (BS-19 — on officiating basis), has been transferred, with immediate effect and directed to report to S&GAD for further orders.

Secretary to Government Of the Punjab, Public Prosecution Department Muhammad Zaman Wattoo (PMS (BS-20 - on officiating basis),has been assigned the additional charge of the post of Cane Commissioner, Punjab, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.