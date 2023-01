Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that the new caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab will perform his duties in accordance with the constitution and play his role in ensuring an impartial and transparent election process.

He was talking to the Caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, who called on him in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister expressed good wishes for Mohsin Naqvi on his appointment to the office of the caretaker chief minister.