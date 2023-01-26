Share:

LAHORE - The Railways Police Lahore division have recovered a stolen iPhone set of Professor Khalid Mahmood, a British citizen of Pakistani origin. Prof Khalid’s iPhone set was stolen three years ago when he was traveling from Hyderabad to Faisalabad in Millat Express train. He had gone to the UK without filing a report with the Railways Police. On his return from UK, in November 2022, he filed the report of theft of his mobilephone with the Railways Police Faisalabad. SHO Railways Faisalabad Ramzan Haider, while taking immediate action recovered the phone.