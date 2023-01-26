Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalization Committee (NC) Chairman Haroon Malik has expressed his gratitude to the Saudi Football Federation for hosting the Four-Nation Cup 2023 in a successful manner, terming their hospitality as really commendable.

In a statement issue here on Wednesday, PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik said: “The way Saudi Football Federation conducted the Four-Nation Cup is really commendable as the entire participating nations including Pakistan enjoyed their stay and facilities during the well-organised event that made their visit memorable and remarkable.

“I would also like to congratulate Saudi Football Federation for winning the Four-Nation 2023 title. It shows their great love, passion and commitment towards football development among men and women. Football is flourishing fast in Saudi Arabia and the recent football activities especially the involvement of football legends including Lionel Messi and Christiano Ronaldo in Saudi football is a proof of their seriousness towards football, and their football future seems quite bright,” Haroon added.

He also thanked Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari, Shaza Fatima Khawaja and other government officials for their appreciation and support for the national women football team and it is their support and patronage that can help Pakistan football start flourishing from the Ashes and earn a due recognition and respect, it deserves at international level.

The PFF NC Chairman has vowed to further strengthen football ties with Saudi Arabia, saying he would soon meet their football authorities to discuss and finalize some bilateral football projects to benefit football and footballers of both sides. “I will also invite Saudi football federation high-ups to Pakistan to start something fruitful for our players as well as football officials. I firmly believe that Saudi Arabia’s support can play an important role in football development in Pakistan,” Haroon concluded.