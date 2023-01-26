Share:

Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday a spree of arrests and registration of cases would not prove beneficial for the government.

In a series of tweets, the former interior minister said the government needed to fix the economy if it intended to spend some more days in power. Those who were made rulers through horse trading had put the country at risk, he said.

He said Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had allowed increasing the dollar rate to Rs250 against the Pakistani currency, adding that letters of credit (LCs) were not reopened for importers. He said “all such dramas” were being made to keep the incompetent government in power.

Not holding provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 90 days would be alarming, he said, adding that no one would be able to stand against the public wrath if elections were not held immediately.