PESHAWAR - Speakers at a day-long conference here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University on Wednesday called for harnessing and preparing youth for peace and prosperity in the country.

They said the youth, especially females, have great potential to excel in different fields and it was imperative to train and guide them in a proper direction to contribute to the development and prosperity of the country.

The speakers were addressing the closing ceremony of project on ‘Harnessing Youth for Peace’ held on Wednesday, at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar. The project is an initiative of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, supported by Community Resilience Activity–North (CRA-N), with its implementing partner Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash graced the occasion as chief guest along with Daud Khan, Secretary Higher Education Archives & Libraries Department.

The aim of the project was to sensitize and train faculty members and youth of universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on CVE themes, including tolerance, critical thinking, leadership, conflict resolution, and positive social action for 100 students of selected four districts i.e. Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber and North Waziristan.

Different trainings were arranged from November 14, 2022 to December 9, 2022 at four public sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar, Kohat University of Science & Technology, FATA University & Hazara University, Mansehra.

The conference provided a platform to the students to share their findings and to open unlimited realms of discourse for further research.

Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar vice chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmad congratulated both the implementing organisations and partner universities for successful completion of the project. She encouraged the students to take more interest in research.