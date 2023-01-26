Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The workers of TMAs have killed several stray dogs during a special campaign, claimed an official here on Wednesday.

The campaign was launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar following reports that stray dogs have attacked and injured several citizens in Lakki and other parts of the district.

In Lakki Marwat city, over a dozen people including children were bitten by mad dogs, prompting the administration to take notice of the situation. The injured citizens were shifted to the Government City Hospital where they were inoculated with anti-rabies vaccine by the health workers.

An official of the district administration said that after reports about dogs’ bite incidents, the authorities of tehsil municipal administrations were directed to cull stray dogs in their respective areas.