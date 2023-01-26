Share:

LAHORE - The six HBL Pakistan Super League franchises beefed up their squads in the replacement draft that took place over a conference call on Wednesday. The six teams added players to their squads in the third and fourth supplementary pick rounds before naming replacements for the players who were partially or fully unavailable. Each side could pick a maximum of one foreign cricketer in the two supplementary rounds. Peshawar Zalmi, that had reserved their pick in the second supplementary round in the HBL PSL 8 Player Draft in December, picked fast bowler Khurram Shahzad. In the first pick of the third supplementary round, Peshawar Zalmi picked Haris Sohail. Lahore Qalandars, who had the second pick, named Ahsan Bhatti. Islamabad United and Karachi Kings picked Tom Curran and Ben Cutting. Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, who had the fifth and sixth picks, included Qais Ahmed and Kieron Pollard. The fourth supplementary round followed the reverse order in which Multan Sultans took Ammad Butt, Quetta Gladiators picked Saud Shakeel, Karachi Kings and Islamabad United picked Musa Khan and Zafar Gohar, while Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi reserved their picks. The six franchises also named replacements for the players who are partially or fully unavailable.