MANSEHRA - In the FIR filed against Jamiat Ulema-eIslam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah, the Anti-Terrorism Court in Hazara has erased various sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

“The court in its verdict annulled the anti-terrorism sections incorporated against my client in the FIR and declared them contrary to freedom of speech rights enshrined in the country’s Constitution,” said Yasir Huda Swati, the counsel for Kifayatullah, here on Wednesday.

He said that Anti-Terrorism Court Hazara Judge Justice Sajjad Ahmad Jan, after hearing counsels from both sides, transferred the case to the district and sessions judge in Mansehra for the further proceedings of the case registered by the government on December 31, 2020, at the Baffa Police Station.

“He will now appear before the district and sessions judge on January 30,” Swati said, adding that ATC’s sections 6 (7) and 11(X) 2(3) had been deleted from the FIR.