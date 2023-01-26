Share:

Sindh government has invited Saudi Arabian investors to come forward and take benefit of investment opportunities available in the province.

Talking to businessman of Saudi Arabia Mazin M. Al Moallim in Karachi on Thursday, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori said Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in testing times and Pakistan values its relations with brotherly country.

Saudi businessman Mazin M. Al Moallim acknowledged that different sectors of province are attractive for investment.

During meeting, bilateral trade, exchange of delegations, investment opportunities in Sindh and other issues were discussed.