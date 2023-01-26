Share:

Traffic education is very important in our life. One should know the rules before going for a drive. It is important to know traffic education because traffic rules will help drivers to save themselves and others on the road. Traffic education is meant for the safety of life. It must be taught as a compulsory subject at school. Otherwise, children and their family members become rash drivers on the road to reach on the time at the risk of their life and others.

The importance of learning traffic rules is primary because one drives different vehicles. It may be a bicycle, motorcycle, or other four-wheeler car. All these kinds of vehicle drivers need special education before they go to drive.

Some basic rules to remember before driving on the road. The driver must know the road culture. The road is made in two ways. There is one way where the driver can follow the road where no other vehicle will come in contraction. It is comparatively safe. But the other road is one where the vehicle can follow the same road for the drive where two vehicles can come in the opposite direction. It is a bit risky. During this, driving requires special attention. There is no overtaking and over-speeding applicable. The drivers on both roads must be attentive before driving. One must follow their line and drive at minimum speed. Use of handy-caters that is motor vehicle lights front and the back. Taking great care of signals and speed breakers on the road is equally important. Driving at the minimum speed is safe for life. It is accident-free. Controlled driving ensures the safety of life.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.