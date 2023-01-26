Share:

FAISALABAD - Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested two accused for displaying weapons on social media and creating panic in the area. A police spokesperson said Abrar and Zubair of Chak No112-RB and 113-RB respectively had resorted to aerial firing with sophisticated weapons in different incidents, and uploaded pictures and videos on social media. Police took an action and arrested the accused besides recovering weapons.

FOUR ROBBERS ARRESTED, RS5M RECOVERED

Peoples Colony police claimed to have arrested four accused involved in a robbery case and recovered Rs5 million from their possession. A police spokesperson said on Wednesday that the accused had looted Rs13.7 million from Muhammad Khan, a cashier of al-Fateh Store in People’s Colony on January 9 near Haseeb Shaheed Chowk D-Ground, when he was going to deposit the amount in a bank.

The police, after registering a robbery case, started investigation and arrested former security incharge of alFateh Store Faraz Ahmad, his relative Aun Muhammad and two accomplices. Police also recovered Rs5 million from the accused while further investigation was underway, the spokesperson added.

DACOIT GANG ARRESTED

Batala Colony police on Wednesday arrested a four-member gang involved in dacoity and robbery cases. Police also recovered four motorcycles, four pistols, cash, cell phones and other valuables. Police said officials conducted raids and arrested Azhar, Ahmed, Farasat Nawaz and Atif.