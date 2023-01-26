Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN/ ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and United Arab Emirates Wednesday expressed the resolve to further enhance brotherly relations between the two countries. The resolve was expressed at a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahya arrived on a private visit to Pakistan.

He was welcomed at the Airport by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif. During their meeting at the Airport, the prime minister recalled his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and emphasized that both countries would work on the under standings reached between the two leaders during his visit to the UAE, in various fields.

President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said that the brotherly relations between the two countries went back many decades and his father, who had immense love for Pakistan and its people, laid the foundation of their bilateral ties. He further said that he considers Pakistan as his second home and assured the prime minister that the UAE would always stand by Pakistan.

The UAE President arrived at Chandna Airport on a week-long private visit of Rahim Yar Khan’s Cholistan region.PM Shehbaz Sharif along with UAE ambassador Hammad Ubaid Ibrahim Saleem, Caretaker CM Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, SAPMs Atta Ullah Tarar, Tariq Fatmi, Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman and IGP Dr Usman Anwar received him at Chandna Airport. On this occasion, tight security arrangements were made as Pakistan Rangers, special troops and Royal Guards of UAE cordoned off the Chandana airport. PM introduced his team with the guest and later both discussed matters of mutual interest in VVIP Lounge.