LAHORE - A 33-member delegation of the Punjab police internship programme conducted a study tour of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Wednesday. The delegation was given a briefing about the PSCA working, public awareness campaigns, media management, and women’s safety app features by Operation Commander SP Muhammad Asim Jasra. Later, the members visited various departments of the authority. SP Asim Jasra told the delegation members that the integrated 15 system of Safe Cities Authority had significantly improved the police response time while implementation of the Intelligent Traffic Management System has reduced the number of fatal accidents by 43 percent.

He revealed that Punjab Police Women Safety App had been installed by more than two lakh women so far. The App, developed by the PSCA, is also working in Balochistan. Assistance is being given regarding safe city projects in other provinces, he added.