Share:

QUETTA - “Balochistan is facing difficulties in the cold weather. There is an urgent need to take emergency measures to protect the victims from the severe cold weather in the flood-affected areas.” These views were expressed on Wednesday by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri in district Lasbela. On the occasion of distribution of ration, blankets, warm clothes, milk, medicines, toys for children and other essential items in the settlements of flood victims in Chhab Mandara and Mouza Gab Mandara. On this occasion, she distributed more than 200 blankets, warm clothes, more than 600 ration bags, medicines, 200 cartons of milk, toys for children, mosquito nets and other necessary items.