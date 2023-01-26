Share:

MULTAN - District administration suspended the wheat quota of three flour mills over black marketing of flour during a crackdown launched here on Wednesday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Tahir Watto, the district administration and food department launched a joint crackdown against the black marketing of flour.

The team of the food department led by Deputy Director Food Asif Raza conducted raids at various flour mills to check the records of wheat quota and flour. The officer suspended the wheat quota of three flour mills over the hoarding of flour bags. The officer recovered 180 flour bags from National Flour Mills and issued show cause notice to Al-Jahan and Bashir flour mills and directed them to submit flour supply records.

Speaking on the occasion, DD Food Asif Raza said that a zero-tolerance policy was being followed against flour mills involved in supplying less flour against the wheat quota.

He said that the food department has already recovered hundreds of thousands of mound wheat during the crackdown.

He said that mobile flour sale points have also been set up across the district to facilitate masses.

CUSTOMS SEIZE SMUGGLED ITEMS WORTH RS 40M

Anti-Smuggling Organisation (ASO) Customs Multan Wednesday seized miscellaneous smuggled items in a huge quantity worth over Rs40 million from a godown in an operation here on Wednesday.

Customs officials said that the ASO staff raided a godown near Babar Chowk in Multan on a tip-off and recovered sixteen bundles of tyres valuing Rs0.7 million, 40 cartons of candies valuing Rs0.16 million, 2,400 kilogramme of Cardamom valuing Rs9.5 million, 20 cartons of cigarettes valuing Rs1 million, 100 bags of China salt valuing Rs1.5 million, 435 bags of shopping bags worth Rs5 million, 110 bags of skimmed milk worth Rs2.2 million, 10,000 kilogrammes of betel nuts worth Rs12 million and 4,000 kilogrammes of polyester cloth valuing Rs8 million.

The overall seized smuggled goods were valued at Rs40.06 million and further legal action was being taken official said.