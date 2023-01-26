Share:

SIALKOT - A youth was killed and another was injured seriously in a collision between motorcycle and passenger bus in tehsil Pasrur near Saddar police station. According to rescue spokesperson, 27-year-old Asim and 25-year-old Mehrab-ul-Haq were seriously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and passenger bus at tehsil Pasrur near Saddar police station. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured in critical condition to local hospital, where Asim was succumbed to his injuries and died while shifting to hospital.