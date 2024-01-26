101 polling stations declared ‘very sensitive’ in DG Khan

DG KHAN - About 101 out of 1,067 polling sta­tions were declared ‘very sensitive’ in the district on Thursday.

It was said in a meeting with Com­missioner Dr Nasir Mahmood in the chair. All-out arrangements regard­ing transportation security and re­lated work about upcoming election were finalised. RPO Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Za­man, DPO Ahmad Mohayyidin, Dis­trict Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmad and the concerned staff were present on the occasion. The com­missioner said everyone on the elec­tion duty had to workout for ensur­ing conducting of free and fair polls in their supervision.

He said quick response force of po­lice and other security agencies was called to achieve the target.

CCTV cameras were being installed at sensitive locations. RPO Sajjad Hussain hinted at holding flag opera­tion before beginning of the election.

RTA URGES TRANSPORTERS TO COOPERATE DURING ELECTIONS

Assistant Commissioner and Sec­retary District and Regional Trans­port Authority (RTA) Usman Ghazi on Thursday urged transporters to cooperate with district administra­tion to ensure transportation dur­ing elections.

Presiding over a meeting regarding transport facilities during upcoming elections, the Secretary of RTA Usman Ghazi said that elections were a na­tional obligation and everyone must play a due role for this purpose. He urged wagon and bus stand owners and transporters to ensure the avail­ability of their vehicles and cooperate with district administration.

He said that all possible efforts would be made to apply a transpor­tation plan and for early payments to transporters. He maintained that strict action would be taken over failure in ensuring vehicle quota for transportation. He said that issues of transporters would be resolved on priority and also urged trans­porters to provide detailed reports of available vehicles.