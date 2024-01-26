101 polling stations declared ‘very sensitive’ in DG Khan

DG KHAN - About 101 out of 1,067 polling stations were declared ‘very sensitive’ in the district on Thursday.
It was said in a meeting with Commissioner Dr Nasir Mahmood in the chair. All-out arrangements regarding transportation security and related work about upcoming election were finalised. RPO Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman, DPO Ahmad Mohayyidin, District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmad and the concerned staff were present on the occasion. The commissioner said everyone on the election duty had to workout for ensuring conducting of free and fair polls in their supervision.
He said quick response force of police and other security agencies was called to achieve the target.
CCTV cameras were being installed at sensitive locations. RPO Sajjad Hussain hinted at holding flag operation before beginning of the election.
RTA URGES TRANSPORTERS TO COOPERATE DURING ELECTIONS
Assistant Commissioner and Secretary District and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Usman Ghazi on Thursday urged transporters to cooperate with district administration to ensure transportation during elections.
Presiding over a meeting regarding transport facilities during upcoming elections, the Secretary of RTA Usman Ghazi said that elections were a national obligation and everyone must play a due role for this purpose. He urged wagon and bus stand owners and transporters to ensure the availability of their vehicles and cooperate with district administration.
He said that all possible efforts would be made to apply a transportation plan and for early payments to transporters. He maintained that strict action would be taken over failure in ensuring vehicle quota for transportation. He said that issues of transporters would be resolved on priority and also urged transporters to provide detailed reports of available vehicles.