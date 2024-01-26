183 Palestinians martyred in unabated Israeli bombardment in Gaza

At least one hundred and eighty three Palestinians were martyred and three hundred and seventy seven wounded in unabated and indiscriminate Israeli bombardment in Gaza during last twenty four hours.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, Israeli forces targeted refugee camps and public facilities across Khan Younis area and snipers shoot at Palestinians leaving al-Amal Hospital.

The Israeli army has also asked residents of a number of neighbourhoods west of the city of Khan Younis to evacuate their homes and go to the nearby area of Al-Mawasi in the southern Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, UN’s Human Rights office has warned that cold and rainy weather in Gaza risks turning the enclave into a completely uninhabitable place.

The martyrdom toll of Palestinians in Israeli aggression and atrocious strikes in Gaza has risen to over twenty-six thousand since October 7 last year.