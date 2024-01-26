3 provinces oppose removal of federal funded provincial projects from PSDP

ISLAMABAD - The provinces of Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, while opposing the caretaker government move to remove the federal funded provincial proj­ects from the Public Sector Devel­opment Program, have refused to take control of such projects while insisting that the elected government should decide about the fate of such schemes.

However, the government of Punjab has supported the move recommending that the schemes were approved by the federal forums like DDWP, CDWP and ECNEC, therefore, such projects needed to be reviewed by relevant fora, of­ficial source told The Nation. The opposition from the three provinces was made during the meeting of the Special Working Group constituted by Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Apex Committee. During the meeting, representative of the Government of Sindh stated that the province is facing fi­nancial constraints due to R&R of flood programme. He added that there are total 56 projects costing Rs326.7 billion, throw-forward of Rs 230.2 billion with allocation of Rs 53.9 billion in PSDP 2023-24 reflected under six federal ministries/divisions; 22 schemes costing Rs 84 billion with allocation of Rs 23.1 bil­lion in PSDP have zero financial progress due to fund release is­sue by the federal government.

There are two schemes with progress over 80% costing Rs 27 billion, throw-forward of Rs 1.9 billion and allocation of Rs 1.6 billion in PSDP 2023-24. There are schemes of least de­veloped districts in Sindh cost­ing Rs 39.6 billion with alloca­tion of Rs 5.7 billion in ongoing FY PSDP. The remaining 25 schemes range in financial prog­ress between 1-80% costing Rs 176 billion, throw-forward of Rs 105.4 billion and allocation is Rs 23.46 billion in FY 2023-24.

The province did not agree to the transfer/closure of fed­erally initiated schemes except SDGs Achievement Programme (SAP) citing multiple reasons, the source said. Sindh is facing constrained fiscal space and commitment for flood affected development in the province through its ADP. The provincial representative was of the view that legal issues as the PSDP projects were approved by the NEC and federal fora, therefore, it may not be possible, to undo the decisions of these fora, the source said. He also proposed that contractual,and litigation issues may crop up. It was fur­ther argued by the provincial representative that some zero progress schemes are impor­tant for Sindh as these were ini­tiated on the announcement of the Prime Minister, while some schemes are of federal subjects like SEZs by M/O Industries and Production, he added. He stated that Sindh could not provide any financial contribution from provincial ADP and requested to complete all approved proj­ects as per the agreed financing plans of the projects. The chief secretary of the government of KP was of the view that the province is facing serious fi­nancial constraints and merged districts are also demanding resources for infrastructure de­velopment. They appreciated federal investment through 30 projects costing Rs 69.3 billion with allocation of Rs 11.8 billion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reflect­ed under five federal ministries/divisions in PSDP 2023-24.

Out of 30 schemes, seven schemes of Rs 4.7 billion have zero financial progress so far with allocation of Rs 3.4 bil­lion in PSDP. There are three schemes with progress over 80 percent costing Rs 10.3 billion, throw-forward of Rs 1.2 billion and allocation of Rs 765 million in PSDP 2023-24. There is one scheme of least developed dis­trict in KP costing Rs 2 billion with allocation of Rs 1 billion in PSDP 2023-24. The remain­ing 19 schemes range in prog­ress between 0-80% costing Rs 52 billion, throw-forward of Rs 35.6 billion and allocation of Rs 6.6 billion in PSDP 2023-24. The KP representative said that that the province may be treated differently from other provinces due to its peculiar circumstance in wake of ter­rorism, and merged districts of KP. Owning to financial crunch, Chief Secretary, KP informed that ADP of KP has been virtu­ally frozen, therefore, they are not in position to commit to take over transferred projects from federal government. How­ever, federal government may close/freeze provincial proj­ects (0-80%) with no commit­ment by KP to undertake these through its ADP. They also sug­gested that decision on closure/transfer may be taken when ‘the elected government is installed.

Regarding newly merged dis­tricts of KP, Chief Secretary KP stated that financial merger of NMDs of KP has not been effect­ed and it is dependent on federal government. Therefore, decision for transfer/closure of schemes pertaining to NMDs may be taken by federal government ac­cordingly. The KP government requested that provincial ADP cannot finance throw-forward as liability to complete federally initiated projects. Furthermore, they requested to consider merged districts projects as spe­cial case for federal financing. They also requested to freeze the projects and let the new elected government decide about the fate of such federally financed projects in KP. Additional Chief Secretary Balochistan said that federal government contribu­tion of 140 projects costing Rs 3,16.8 billion with allocation of Rs3.1 billion in PSDP 202.3-24 reflected under five federal min­istries/divisions.

Out of 140 schemes, there are only eight schemes having financial progress of over 80% costing Rs 32 billion and allo­cation of Rs 4.9 billion in PSDP 2023-24.There are 27 schemes of least developed districts in costing Rs 38.3 billion with allocation of Rs 8.8 billion in PSDP 2023-24. The remaining 89 schemes are with less than 80% financial progress cost­ing Rs241 billion with throw-forward of Rs185.6 billion and allocation of Rs 37.5 billion in PSDP 2023-24. He insisted upon continuation of federal PSDP financing and expressed inability to meet throw-for­ward demand of PSDP projects as liability for provincial ADP. Chief Secretary Punjab said that a total of 14 projects cost­ing Rs 195 billion with alloca­tion of Rs 22.68 billion in PSDP 2023-24 pertained to Punjab reflected under six federal min­istries/divisions. Out of that 23 schemes costing Rs 23.1 billion have zero financial progress so far with allocation of Rs 4.1 bil­lion in PSDP. There are seven schemes with progress over 80% costing Rs 32.1 billion, throw forward of Rs 4.3 billion and allocation of Rs 1.4 billion & remaining 54 schemes fall with progress upto 80% costing Rs 139 billion, throw-forward of Rs 89 billion and allocation of Rs 17 billion. It was informed that that out of 84 individual projects, 64 projects are be­ing executed by government of the Punjab whereas remaining schemes are being executed by the federal execution agencies.

Therefore, modalities, and legal requirements of these schemes require different con­sideration. He further highlight­ed that for transfer, the three angles may be taken into consid­eration of provincial schemes to province. It was proposed that provincial and federal executing agencies are involved in tender­ing and contract award of the schemes, hence issues of clear­ance of liabilities and other ob­ligations may crop up. Punjab agreed with all the six proposed implementation modalities with the request that federal govern­ment should close the projects which are being executed by the federal implementing agen­cies like PWD, NHA etc. How­ever Punjab suggested that the provinces may be at liberty to undertake the closed projects if so desired after completion of required codal formalities. As regards projects being ex­ecuted by provincial agencies, the Punjab government agreed to complete those projects from its own resources.