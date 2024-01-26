Additional DGCAA hold 41st edition of e-court

ISLAMABAD - The Additional Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has held 41st edition of e-court here on Thursday. The Additional DG had received various complaints from passengers, including lack of luggage trolleys and faulty elevator at Islamabad International Airport, a lost handbag at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, and a passenger reporting stolen money ($5000) at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, he said. However, the main focus of the session was on flight cancellations, delays, diversions, and refund delays, particularly related to Serene Air. The Additional DG CAA instructed the relevant directorate to take action and enforce regulations and requested affected passengers to provide more details via email. He emphasized passenger rights and the importance of raising awareness in this regard. The Director Air Transport (AT) mentioned ongoing investigations and urged passengers to lodge complaints on the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) website.