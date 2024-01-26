Friday, January 26, 2024
Additional DGCAA hold 41st edition of e-court

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Addi­tional Director General of Civil Aviation Author­ity (CAA) has held 41st edition of e-court here on Thursday. The Addi­tional DG had received various complaints from passengers, including lack of luggage trolleys and faulty elevator at Is­lamabad International Airport, a lost handbag at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal In­ternational Airport, and a passenger reporting stolen money ($5000) at Karachi’s Jinnah In­ternational Airport, he said. However, the main focus of the session was on flight cancellations, delays, diversions, and refund delays, particular­ly related to Serene Air. The Additional DG CAA instructed the relevant directorate to take action and enforce regulations and requested affected passengers to provide more details via email. He emphasized passen­ger rights and the impor­tance of raising aware­ness in this regard. The Director Air Transport (AT) mentioned ongoing investigations and urged passengers to lodge complaints on the Prime Minister Delivery Unit (PMDU) website.

Our Staff Reporter

