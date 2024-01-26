Administration of Data Darbar Hospital entrusted to Anti-Narcotics Force

Friday, January 26, 2024
LAHORE  -   A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to transfer the management of Data Darbar Hospital to the Anti-Narcotics Force. The signing ceremony took place at the Chief Minister’s Office with the presence of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, Corps Commander Lahore Lt Gen Syed Aamer Raza and DG Anti-Narcotics Force Maj Gen Aneeq Ahmad Malik. Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan and Regional Director ANF Brig Sikandar Hayat Ch signed the MoU. Following the agreement, documents were exchanged. According to the terms of the agreement, the Anti-Narcotics Force will oversee the rehabilitation and upgrading of Data Darbar Hospital. The hospital’s focus will be on the treatment and rehabilitation of individuals struggling with drug addiction. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced the dedicated allocation of Data Darbar Hospital for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. The event was attended by Ministers Dr Jamal Nasir, Azfar Ali Nasir, chief secretary, IG Punjab, secretary Auqaf and others.

