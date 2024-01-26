LAHORE - Post-harvest management tech­nologies for potatoes can con­tribute to food security mainly through the reduction of losses and wastage. Advanced handling techniques can reduce post-harvest losses of potato to in­crease the amount of quality food for both domestic and in­ternational market consumers. Reducing losses this way can lower food prices and improve access to food. Keeping in view the above, Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a webinar on the topic of “Preserving Potato for Export Quality through Post-Harvest Management Strategies” as Pakistan is among the top 15 largest producers of potato in the world with annual production of 7.8 MMT. The aim of the webi­nar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss harvesting, postharvest handling, transportation, bag­ging, loading, unloading, storages issues of potato to minimize the postharvest losses and availabil­ity of premium quality potato in domestic and high-end-market.

Jafar Ali, Assistant Manager, Agri-Products PHDEC, wel­comed the participants and briefed about vision, mission and objectives of PHDEC. He presented the activities orga­nized by PHDEC for product and market development of po­tato. He explained that PHDEC started the series of webinars on product development of major horticulture products of Pakistan. He added that PHDEC has been emphasizing now on product development under its mandate. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO-PHDEC, stated that purpose of webinars is to educate the farmers on prod­uct development and export related issues. He emphasized on packaging of potato accord­ing to importing countries re­quirements. He thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audi­ences that PHDEC will keep or­ganizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of horticulture industry of Pakistan. While re­sponding to Ch. Maqsood Ah­mad Jutt, vice president Potato Growers Co-Operative Society, Athar Hussain Khokhar assured that PHDEC will conduct a we­binar on “Grading Techniques for Potato” and relevant expert shall be invited to deliver pre­sentation on said topic. Ch. Mu­hammad Maqsood Ahmad Jatt, Vice President Potato Growers Co-operative Society, Okara, emphasized on bulk-handling and storage technology at farms levels, establishing of small food processing plants at district lev­el and encourage direct market­ing of products by the farmers