LAHORE - Post-harvest management technologies for potatoes can contribute to food security mainly through the reduction of losses and wastage. Advanced handling techniques can reduce post-harvest losses of potato to increase the amount of quality food for both domestic and international market consumers. Reducing losses this way can lower food prices and improve access to food. Keeping in view the above, Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) conducted a webinar on the topic of “Preserving Potato for Export Quality through Post-Harvest Management Strategies” as Pakistan is among the top 15 largest producers of potato in the world with annual production of 7.8 MMT. The aim of the webinar was to bring the maximum of the stakeholders on board to discuss harvesting, postharvest handling, transportation, bagging, loading, unloading, storages issues of potato to minimize the postharvest losses and availability of premium quality potato in domestic and high-end-market.
Jafar Ali, Assistant Manager, Agri-Products PHDEC, welcomed the participants and briefed about vision, mission and objectives of PHDEC. He presented the activities organized by PHDEC for product and market development of potato. He explained that PHDEC started the series of webinars on product development of major horticulture products of Pakistan. He added that PHDEC has been emphasizing now on product development under its mandate. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO-PHDEC, stated that purpose of webinars is to educate the farmers on product development and export related issues. He emphasized on packaging of potato according to importing countries requirements. He thanked all the participants for attending the webinar and assured the audiences that PHDEC will keep organizing such kind of activities virtually and on ground for the development of horticulture industry of Pakistan. While responding to Ch. Maqsood Ahmad Jutt, vice president Potato Growers Co-Operative Society, Athar Hussain Khokhar assured that PHDEC will conduct a webinar on “Grading Techniques for Potato” and relevant expert shall be invited to deliver presentation on said topic. Ch. Muhammad Maqsood Ahmad Jatt, Vice President Potato Growers Co-operative Society, Okara, emphasized on bulk-handling and storage technology at farms levels, establishing of small food processing plants at district level and encourage direct marketing of products by the farmers