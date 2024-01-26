Friday, January 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aim of celebrating Int’l Education Day to highlight role of teachers: Governor Wali

Our Staff Reporter
January 26, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar Thursday said that the purpose of celebrating Interna­tional Education Day was to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society because teachers were the soul of the education system.

In his message on the occasion of International Day of Education 2024, he said that education was the basis of all kinds of development, until we do not make education the center­piece of the policies and plans made at the national level, then the long-standing dream of an educated Balo­chistan would remain a dream.

He said that the purpose of cel­ebrating International Education Day this year was to ensure lasting peace and harmony, the outstanding progress of the developed nations of the world was due to their quality education. We should realise that the secret of eliminating unemployment and controlling various crimes lies in promoting economic activities and popularising technical and technical education, he said. 

Evidence points to India’s role in assassination of two Pakistani citizens

The governor said that the sad fact was that even in this advanced era of science and technology, millions of boys and girls of Balochistan were de­prived of education which was a mat­ter of concern for all of us.

He said that we should bring the light of knowledge where there was darkness and adorn those who were deprived of this blessing with the jewel of knowledge.

He urged that the purpose of cele­brating International Education Day was to highlight the role and dignity of teachers in the society because teachers were the soul of the educa­tion system.

Apart from this, whether it is the education system or the proper train­ing of children, the importance and role of an educated mother cannot be neglected in any case, he mentioned. 

He said that it was important that we need the help and guidance of na­tional and international institutions to increase the capacity of teachers of all our educational institutions.

Bilawal asks PML-N, PTI workers to vote for PPP

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1706155895.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024