Alec Baldwin submits first legal response amid ‘Rust’ shooting charges

January 26, 2024
NEW MEXICO  -  Alec Baldwin, finally, has filed his ini­tial legal defense to the fresh accusa­tions of involuntary manslaughter levelled against him. The 65-year-old actor and producer made the decision to reopen the Rust shoot­ing case following a grand injury in New Mexico. Alec’s attorneys stressed in their filing, as reported by Entertainment Tonight, that they “demand expedited trial, discovery and exculpatory information, notice of defence intent to call witnesses.” Alec specifically requested to “avoid public vilification and suspicion,” the document added. On February 1, the actor is required to appear before a judge in New Mexico in order to enter a plea. For those unversed, the incident took place when Alec was aiming a gun at cinematogra­pher Halyna Hutchins at a rehears­al for the film in October 2021 when it went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. He maintained at the time that he did not pull the trigger, but rather drew back the gun’s hammer be­fore it discharged.

