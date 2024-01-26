Aleem Khan calls for building new schools, hospitals

LAHORE - President of istehkam-e- Pakistan Party and candidate from NA-117 and PP-149 Lahore as well as PP-209 Khaniwal, Abdul Aleem Khan has said that the people will see that those who handed over Punjab to the most incompetent and corrupt gang will meet their logical end and February 8 will be their day of reckoning. He added that the worst injustice done by those who made Wasim Akram Plus the Chief Minister Punjab. Abdul Aleem Khan while addressing the meetings at Paracha Colony and Old Ravi Bridge of NA 117 Shahdrah said that deprivation of the common man should be ended and citizens be given their basic rights. He said new schools, colleges and hospitals have to be built and the citizens would be provided with such luxuries to make the area as beautiful as Defence and Gulberg. Abdul Aleem Khan met Chaudhry Wahid, a prominent political and social personality of Shahdrah who announced to withdraw his candidature from NA 117 in favour of Abdul Aleem Khan and announced to join election campaign. Ex Nazim from Shahdrah Afzal Bhola and other important personalities of NA 117 also promised to support Abdul Aleem Khan in his electoral campaign. Supporters from Shadrah also presented gifts of eagle, traditional turban and warm shawl to Abdul Aleem Khan. They prayed for his success and long life. Meanwhile, Abdul Aleem Khan, the Candidate from NA-117 and PP-149, continued his election campaign vigorously. He called meeting with important political and social figures from different walks of life who assured him of their full support. Abdul Aleem Khan said that after being elected, Insha Allah, he will pay more attention to NA-117 just like his first constituency and will use all resources for the betterment of the citizens. He indicated that the sewerage system of Shahdrah needs to be revamped so that citizens can get relief from this problem on a long-term basis. It is noteworthy that Abdul Aleem Khan was warmly welcomed by Chaudhry Yasin Gujjar and Chaudhry Afzal along with their colleagues at Pracha Colony Shahdara and Old Ravi Bridge, while the youths chanted slogans in favor of Abdul Aleem Khan while doing the traditional dance. Ex Provincial Minister Mian Khalid Mehmood, Mian Junaid Zulfiqar from PP 145 and Malik Zaman Naseeb from PP 146 along with their colleagues welcomed Abdul Aleem Khan and took him in a procession to the public gathering.