ANF recovers 138 kg drugs in 8 operations

RAWALPINDI - Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover 138 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including two women, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday. He informed that 2 kg of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel at a Cargo Office in Lahore. In another operation, 1 kg of Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Bahrain from DHL Sadar, Peshawar. In the third operation, 50 kg hashish and 40 kg opium were recovered from the possession of two accused arrested near M-1 Motorway Islamabad. 15 kg hashish and 12 kg opium were recovered from an accused netted near Motorway Bridge Peshawar.