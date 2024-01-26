ANF recovers 138 kg drugs in 8 operations

RAWALPINDI - An­ti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting eight op­erations across the coun­try managed to recover 138 kg drugs and arrested nine accused including two women, said an ANF Head­quarters spokesman here on Thursday. He informed that 2 kg of Ice drug was recovered from a parcel at a Cargo Office in Lahore. In another operation, 1 kg of Ice was recovered from a parcel being sent to Bah­rain from DHL Sadar, Pe­shawar. In the third oper­ation, 50 kg hashish and 40 kg opium were recov­ered from the possession of two accused arrested near M-1 Motorway Islam­abad. 15 kg hashish and 12 kg opium were recov­ered from an accused net­ted near Motorway Bridge Peshawar.