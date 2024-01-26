Ballot Security

The recent tragic incident in Turbat, Balochistan, where a policeman lost his life in an armed attack on the regional election commissioner’s office, serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges plaguing the lead-up to the general elections. Despite assurances from the caretaker government to prioritise candidate safety and maintain law and order, such incidents pose a significant threat to the electoral process.
In the Zaraat area of Turbat, assailants attempted to breach the regional election commissioner’s office, leading to a fatal exchange of gunfire resulting in the martyrdom of a policeman named Namrooz. This alarming event follows a grenade attack on PPP candidate Mir Asghar Rind in Turbat just last week and an earlier attack on a training session for polling staff in Kharan. These concerning incidents highlight the urgent need for robust security measures as we approach the 8th February general elections. The commitment to a transparent election must be met with unwavering efforts to ensure the safety of candidates and voters. Despite the caretaker chief minister’s assurances of enhanced security measures, the recent attacks highlight the existing vulnerabilities. Without a secure environment, the democratic rights of citizens are jeopardised, and the credibility of the electoral process is compromised.
Ensuring a fair and free election in Balochistan demands a comprehensive strategy that not only responds to immediate security concerns but also addresses the root causes of such attacks. Investigations into these incidents must be thorough, swift, and transparent. It is imperative for authorities to collaborate with local communities and intelligence agencies to identify and neutralise threats effectively. As we approach the elections in February, the seven-member committee constituted by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar must play a pivotal role in overseeing security arrangements. The committee’s mandate should extend beyond immediate concerns to fostering cooperation between relevant stakeholders, including political parties, law enforcement agencies, and the local populace.
By addressing the root causes and implementing robust security measures, we can create an environment that not only ensures the safety of candidates and voters but also strengthens the foundations of democracy in Balochistan. Only through concerted efforts can we uphold the principles of fair and free elections, fostering a democratic environment that reflects the will of the people in Balochistan.