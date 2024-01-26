Ballot Security

The recent tragic incident in Turbat, Balochistan, where a policeman lost his life in an armed attack on the regional election commissioner’s office, serves as a stark reminder of the persistent security challenges plaguing the lead-up to the general elections. Despite assurances from the caretaker government to prioritise candidate safety and maintain law and order, such incidents pose a significant threat to the electoral process.

In the Zaraat area of Turbat, assailants attempted to breach the region­al election commissioner’s office, leading to a fatal exchange of gunfire re­sulting in the martyrdom of a policeman named Namrooz. This alarming event follows a grenade attack on PPP candidate Mir Asghar Rind in Tur­bat just last week and an earlier attack on a training session for polling staff in Kharan. These concerning incidents highlight the urgent need for robust security measures as we approach the 8th February general elections. The commitment to a transparent election must be met with unwavering ef­forts to ensure the safety of candidates and voters. Despite the caretaker chief minister’s assurances of enhanced security measures, the recent at­tacks highlight the existing vulnerabilities. Without a secure environment, the democratic rights of citizens are jeopardised, and the credibility of the electoral process is compromised.

Ensuring a fair and free election in Balochistan demands a comprehen­sive strategy that not only responds to immediate security concerns but also addresses the root causes of such attacks. Investigations into these incidents must be thorough, swift, and transparent. It is imperative for au­thorities to collaborate with local communities and intelligence agencies to identify and neutralise threats effectively. As we approach the elections in February, the seven-member committee constituted by Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar must play a pivotal role in overseeing security ar­rangements. The committee’s mandate should extend beyond immediate concerns to fostering cooperation between relevant stakeholders, includ­ing political parties, law enforcement agencies, and the local populace.

By addressing the root causes and implementing robust security mea­sures, we can create an environment that not only ensures the safety of candidates and voters but also strengthens the foundations of democracy in Balochistan. Only through concerted efforts can we uphold the princi­ples of fair and free elections, fostering a democratic environment that re­flects the will of the people in Balochistan.