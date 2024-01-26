Friday, January 26, 2024
Bilawal extends open invitation for debate with Nawaz ahead of elections

10:02 PM | January 26, 2024
In a bold move towards promoting transparency and providing voters with valuable insights, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has publicly invited Nawaz Sharif, the prime ministerial candidate of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), to engage in a debate before the upcoming elections on Feb 8.

Taking to Twitter, Bilawal expressed his openness to a debate with Nawaz Sharif, emphasising the global norm where presidential and prime ministerial candidates actively participate in televised debates.

The PPP chairman highlighted the significance of such debates, stating that they offer voters crucial insights into the candidates' plans and policies.

 
Bilawal's invitation comes as a proactive step to foster transparency and enable an informed electorate ahead of the voting process.

The open call for a debate is a rare occurrence in the political landscape and underscores Bilawal's commitment to facilitating a public discourse that allows voters to make well-informed decisions.

Bilawal takes a dig at PML-N, says Nawaz can no longer deceive people

The ball is now in Nawaz Sharif's court as the public eagerly awaits a response to this invitation, anticipating a potential high-stakes debate between two prominent political figures before the crucial elections.

