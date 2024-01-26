Boys segment of 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball kicks off

LAHORE - The boys’ category of the 7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Girls and Boys Basketball Tourna­ment was officially inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner South, Captain (R) Altaf Hussain Sario, at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh, Ka­rachi. The event saw the pres­ence of notable figures including Begum Asma Ali Shah, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Asif Gulfam, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Adv, Junaid Ahmed Khan, Fareeha Aqib, Tariq Hussain, and several distinguished sports personalities. On this occasion, DC South expressed his com­mitment to promoting sports in Karachi. “My aim is to see more sports competitions in the city and to ensure our sports fields in the South district are bustling with athletes,” he remarked.

He also announced plans to enhance the court in preparation for the upcoming Sindh Games and extended his congratula­tions to the Karachi Basketball Association, particularly lauding Ghulam Muhammad Khan for the tournament’s organization. His full support for the KBBA management was also assured. Prior to the commencement of the matches, Ghulam Muham­mad provided a detailed report on the tournament. The opening day of the tournament proved an electrifying match, where Civil Tigers Club defeated PCB Club by 94-76. Daniyal Khan Marwat was a standout player for the winning team, scoring a remark­able 52 points, which included 8 three-pointers. Teammates Ah­san Iqbal and M Zaid Ashraf also contributed significantly with 26 and 12 points respectively. The game was professionally overseen by Zahid Malik, Amir Sharif, and Muhammad Ashraf Yahya as referees. Zaima Kha­tun, Naeem Ahmed, and Zulfiqar Abbas Khan diligently served as technical officials, ensuring the smooth conduct of the tourna­ment. Meanwhile, five matches were decided in the 7th Com­missioner Karachi Cup Girls Basketball Tournament.