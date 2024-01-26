Caretaker Interior Minister directs to ensure law, order during general elections

Caretaker Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz has directed to ensure providing foolproof security to foreigners.

During his visit to the National Action Plan Secretariat in Islamabad today, he directed bringing further improvement in the code of conduct of security of foreigners and its implementation.

Dr Gohar Ejaz said mutual cooperation between law enforcement agencies is very important for protection of all citizens which is the prime responsibility of the state.

He said all resources should be utilized to ensure law and order during the elections.