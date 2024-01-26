Caretaker PM vows commitment to safeguard every child from polio

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar commended Rotary International and the global community on Friday for their pivotal role in eradicating polio in Pakistan.

During a meeting with a delegation from Rotary International, led by Stephanie A Urchik, the prime minister also expressed appreciation for the organisation's contributions to education and various sectors.

The delegation provided a briefing on the Pakistan Smart Village Programme and Rotary International's performance in polio eradication.

The PM took the opportunity to congratulate Stephanie for her historic achievement as the first female president of Rotary International, extending his best wishes to her.

Emphasising his government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of every Pakistani child from polio, PM Kakar reiterated support for Rotary International, assuring the organisation of full cooperation in the execution of its programmes. He expressed hope for the expansion of accessibility to their initiatives.

The meeting highlighted Rotary International's plans to enhance living standards, utilising innovation and technology.

Smart Villages, a part of these plans, aim to promote the agriculture sector, harness alternative energy, improve irrigation, provide drinking water and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

The delegation informed the prime minister that Rotary International had donated around 800,000 books across Pakistan, with 200,000 distributed in Balochistan.

Additionally, they presented an extra 10,000 books to the prime minister for distribution in various parts of the country.

The meeting also underscored the role of Rotary International's mobile library in promoting book reading and literacy.

Caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan and relevant senior officers attended the meeting, contributing to the collaborative effort in addressing health and educational challenges in Pakistan.