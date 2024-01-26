Closing ceremony of International Endoscopy and Spine Workshop held

RAWALPINDI - The concluding ceremony of two-day International Endoscopy and Spine Workshop organized by Pakistan Society of Neurosurgeons held here on Thursday. The caretaker Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. Apart from Pakistan, medical experts from Britain, China, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt participated in the conference. In the conference held at Farooq Teaching Hospital, Islamabad, there was a detailed discussion regarding modern medical research and technology and experts also presented research papers. Dr. Khaliq-ul-Zaman, Dr. Sami El-Mursi, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, Dr. Rubina Ahmed and MS Farooq Hospital Dr. Saad Haroon also spoke in the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the Punjab government has utilized modern medical trends in government hospitals in a short period of time and regular revamping of a large number of government hospitals has been done. He said that Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi is being reconstructed at a cost of 3.2 billion rupees and this hospital is being converted into a modern hospital.