Closing ceremony of International Endoscopy and Spine Workshop held

RAWALPINDI - The concluding ceremony of two-day In­ternational Endoscopy and Spine Workshop organized by Pakistan Society of Neu­rosurgeons held here on Thursday. The caretak­er Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir at­tended the closing cere­mony as chief guest. Apart from Pakistan, medical ex­perts from Britain, Chi­na, Turkey, Iraq and Egypt participated in the con­ference. In the conference held at Farooq Teaching Hospital, Islamabad, there was a detailed discussion regarding modern medi­cal research and technol­ogy and experts also pre­sented research papers. Dr. Khaliq-ul-Zaman, Dr. Sami El-Mursi, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, Dr. Rubina Ahmed and MS Farooq Hospital Dr. Saad Haroon also spoke in the workshop. Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minis­ter Dr. Jamal Nasir said that the Punjab government has utilized modern med­ical trends in government hospitals in a short peri­od of time and regular re­vamping of a large number of government hospitals has been done. He said that Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi is being recon­structed at a cost of 3.2 bil­lion rupees and this hospi­tal is being converted into a modern hospital.